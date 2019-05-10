Alaris Royalty (AD) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AD. National Bank Financial cut Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.84. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.41.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.82000011257733 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

