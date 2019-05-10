Air Canada (AC) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$35.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 59.78. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total transaction of C$70,009.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

