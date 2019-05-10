Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.42.
AERI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. 25,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,512. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
