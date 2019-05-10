Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.42.

AERI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.09. 25,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,512. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

