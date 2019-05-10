Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (SMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 248,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 4,161.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

