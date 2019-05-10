AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

AdvicePeriod LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

SHY opened at $84.00 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/adviceperiod-llc-sells-3034-shares-of-ishares-barclays-1-3-year-treasry-bnd-fd-shy.html.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.