Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $3.36 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $146,000.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00306935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00911408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00137646 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,325,142 tokens. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

