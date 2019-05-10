Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,637. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.