Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Stock Price Down 9.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) dropped 9.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 1,299,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 522,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 1,315.41%.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/aclaris-therapeutics-acrs-stock-price-down-9-7-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.