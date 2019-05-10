Acacia Research (ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,319. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 99.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 729,381 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 67.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 909,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 67.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,249,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 909,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

