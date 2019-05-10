Acacia Communications (ACIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $56.60 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Acacia Communications from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.36.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 366.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.71. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $47,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $29,709.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,514,202 shares of company stock worth $79,539,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.