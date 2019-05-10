$83.28 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $83.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.93 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $86.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $329.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.82 million to $334.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.95 million, with estimates ranging from $309.96 million to $339.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.12 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,341,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,026,000 after purchasing an additional 388,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

WRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.96. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

