79,974 Shares in Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Frontdoor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.99.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

