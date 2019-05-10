$5.32 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc (AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $22.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.77 million to $37.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $27.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.86. 2,672,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,703. The firm has a market cap of $401.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.96. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agenus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agenus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agenus by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

