46,750 Shares in Yext Inc (YEXT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Yext by 185.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 655,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 588,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Yext by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,495,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 470,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Yext by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 988,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 423,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,533 shares of company stock worth $23,076,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 101.77% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

