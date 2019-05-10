2,304 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,409,000 after buying an additional 3,257,594 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,319,000 after buying an additional 505,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,032,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,847,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,099,000 after buying an additional 362,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,459,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,813,000 after buying an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $108.44 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

