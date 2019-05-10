22,877 Shares in Unilever N.V. (UL) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.05. 99,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,086. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “22,877 Shares in Unilever N.V. (UL) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/22877-shares-in-unilever-n-v-ul-acquired-by-smith-salley-associates.html.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.