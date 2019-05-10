21,077 Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 755,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,585,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PSP opened at $11.92 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/21077-shares-in-invesco-global-listed-private-equity-etf-psp-purchased-by-advisors-preferred-llc.html.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.