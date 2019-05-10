$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,300 shares of company stock worth $13,965,101 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 986.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 130,910 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. AGCO has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

