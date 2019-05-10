17,226 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 386.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,092 shares of company stock worth $21,478,871 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $145.47. 410,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,430. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $105.89 and a one year high of $148.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.39.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

