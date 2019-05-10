$15.53 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report $15.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.55 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $6.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $52.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.70 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 3.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

CDMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,183. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.64. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $5,411,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 315,661 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

