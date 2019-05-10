Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $38.05 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

WARNING: “10,004 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/10/10004-shares-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-broad-market-index-etf-fndb-purchased-by-joseph-p-lucia-associates-llc.html.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.