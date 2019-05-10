$0.16 EPS Expected for TAL Education Group (TAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 2,888,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,085. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

