Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,628. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 5.62.
Several brokerages recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.09 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.52.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
