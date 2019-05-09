Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,458 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,182 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 110.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,496,061 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,510 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.81. 87,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,923. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

