Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-boosts-stake-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.