Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 28 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WF shares. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2,060.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7,032.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

WF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 3,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

