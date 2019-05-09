Zacks: Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NVLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Novelion Therapeutics an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NVLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novelion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NVLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,658. Novelion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Novelion Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVLN. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novelion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

