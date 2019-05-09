Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forty Seven (FTSV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FTSV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, March 29th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,009. The company has a market capitalization of $569.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving Weissman sold 26,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $448,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,884 shares of company stock worth $3,348,369 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Forty Seven during the first quarter worth $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

