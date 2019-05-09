Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Hold

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

ENBL stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,911.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

