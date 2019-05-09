Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Properties (BXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Properties’ first-quarter 2019 better-than-expected results were supported by higher occupancy and same-property net operating income growth. The company’s leasing revenues also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In fact, with Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities, along with a diversified tenant and industry base, the company is well poised to grow supported by an improving economy and favorable job-market environment. Further, it is focusing to commence value-accretive development projects with significant pre-leasing commitments. However, escalating supply of office space and stiff competition might affect its pricing power in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, large-scale dispositions will likely impact its bottom-line growth.”

BXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.71.

Boston Properties stock opened at $130.57 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

