Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcosa (ACA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.74 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.95.

ACA opened at $36.29 on Monday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

