Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) to Sell

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2019, American Axle’s adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, the figures witnessed declines. This year-over-year plunge in financials is primarily due to lower production volume, production downtime and program changeovers. Further, rising manufacturing and launch costs are hurting American Axle’s profits. Also, dependence on a few customers for major portion of the sales is a concern, which places it in a vulnerable position. Over the past three months, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, new business backlogs and improved operational efficiencies are tailwinds for American Axle.”

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

American Axle & Manufact. stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 19,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at $995,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufact. (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.