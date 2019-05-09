Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mastercard (MA) to Hold

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 and was up 18.7% year over year. Solid results were led by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume, and gains from acquisitions, partly offset by an increase in rebates and incentives. Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives, and opportunities from the shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. However, escalating costs will put pressure on margins. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. Nevertheless, its strong balance sheet enables business investment, thereby driving growth.”

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.67.

NYSE:MA opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $252.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

