Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. 65,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,773. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

