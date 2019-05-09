Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioPharmX’s earnings. BioPharmX reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioPharmX will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioPharmX.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of BPMX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,389. BioPharmX has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About BioPharmX

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

