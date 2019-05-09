Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,368. The company has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.