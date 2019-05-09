Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.45). Editas Medicine reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 344.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,188.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 398.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $41.43.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

