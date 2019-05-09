Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) will announce $14.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.29 million. Cinedigm reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full year sales of $56.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $56.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $41.01 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinedigm.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cinedigm stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.85. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

