Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. S & T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.39 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.