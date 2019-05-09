Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). RumbleON reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $115.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million.

Shares of NYSE RMBL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,622. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

