Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. Medpace posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Medpace from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

MEDP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 343,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Medpace has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $71.66.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 12,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $460,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,091 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

