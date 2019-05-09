Yeti (YETI) Shares Gap Down to $29.04

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.49, but opened at $29.04. Yeti shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 7602490 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yeti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

