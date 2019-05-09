Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,752,794 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,345,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752,794 shares during the quarter. Avon Products makes up approximately 0.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $45,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,323,000 after purchasing an additional 630,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,281,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVP. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Avon Products stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 200,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.21. Avon Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,752,794 Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/yacktman-asset-management-lp-sells-3752794-shares-of-avon-products-inc-avp.html.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.