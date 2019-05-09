Xylem Inc (XYL) Insider Sells $402,250.00 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $402,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $403,200.00.

Xylem stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 101.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

