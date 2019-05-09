World Asset Management Inc Has $310,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,481 shares of company stock worth $5,941,557. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “World Asset Management Inc Has $310,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/world-asset-management-inc-has-310000-position-in-landstar-system-inc-lstr.html.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.