World Asset Management Inc Has $273,000 Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 713.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,084,000 after acquiring an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 171,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,010. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,906,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

