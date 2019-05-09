Wirecard (WDI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €195.32 ($227.11).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €137.35 ($159.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 48.88. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52 week high of €199.00 ($231.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

