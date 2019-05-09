William Blair Downgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Market Perform

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

WCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $87,693.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Louis Singleton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,429.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $37,803,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 555,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

