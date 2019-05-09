Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 913,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 642,980 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 703,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 382,333 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,564,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 290,208 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,332. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
