Whitener Capital Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 913,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 642,980 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 703,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 382,333 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,564,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 646,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 290,208 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,332. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/whitener-capital-management-inc-takes-146000-position-in-invesco-bulletshares-2022-corporate-bond-etf-bscm.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.