Wheatland Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.8% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.58. 1,917,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,142,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

